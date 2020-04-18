Transfer Hint Sparks Excitement Among Arsenal Fans

As some of you may know, the defender Dayot Upamecano – who’s currently playing for RB Leipzig – is the focus of several clubs ahead of the summer transfer window with many of Europe’s heavyweights ready to battle it out over his signature.

The likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Tottenham, and Arsenal are all showing a keen interest.

But how did it start?

Short history of Upamecano

The main reason for Upamecano’s high demand, so to say, is the fact that he’s developed into one of the most highly-rated young defenders in all of Europe after impressing for Leipzig since joining the club from Salzburg in 2017.

It is widely accepted that the 21-year-old will leave the Bundesliga at the end of the current campaign having starred for Leipzig both domestically and in the Champions League over the past three years.

Upamecano is approaching the final year of his contract and has made it clear to Leipzig that he won’t be signing an extension. With a relatively achievable release clause worth in the region of £50m due to activate this summer, it’s no surprise the likes of Arsenal are interested.

Things on the table

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta desperately needs to strengthen his defence and the north Londoners have been chasing Upamecano for some time having been strongly linked with the Frenchman last summer.

The Gunners will renew their interest over the coming months as Arteta looks to find a long-term partner for William Saliba, however, they’ll now face stiff competition for his signature this year.

With powerhouses such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and others all in the running for Upamecano’s services it’s going to be extremely difficult for Arsenal to lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

The obvious hint

So, why are Arsenal fans so excited? A transfer is certainly on the cards for Upamecano but the Gunners are facing a fierce battle with Europe’s elite clubs.

Well, as is often the case these days, a transfer hint came via social media where professional barber Sheldon Edwards – proclaimed as the barber of media personalities and elite athletes – posted a photo of Upamecano recently.

Edwards shared a snap of the centre-back showing off his new haircut – which was taken at his shop in London – and the picture included hand, pen and notebook emojis. Que excited Arsenal fans who began speculating that the barber was hinting Upamecano was in London to sign a contract, obviously with the Gunners!

The bottom line

Who knows what was really meant by the social media post. It may very well have been a hint at an impending move or the barber might have just been having a bit of fun. What's clear is that many fans want Upamecano to join Arsenal this summer.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop as the current uncertainty surrounding football and clubs finances may have a big impact on Upamecano’s future.