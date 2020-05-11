The Best Football Prediction Tips for Bettors

Football, or soccer as known in the US, is one of the most widely watched and popular sports across the world. With this, the number of football fanatics that bet on the game and always search for the best football prediction tips is significantly high. It’s possible to bet on any league in the world from the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, French League 1, among many others.

All bettors who want to place bets on soccer should always search for football forecasts to enable them to place bets wisely. Just like other sports in the world, you need to research the teams involved to avoid betting blindly. Here are some tips to consider:

Check for injured players

It is essential to check whether a teams key players are injured or carrying an injury ahead of the game you plan to bet on. You can find the latest injury information on various websites while the majority of newspapers will also provide updates on injuries in the days leading up to the games. Having an in-depth knowledge of what players won’t be playing due to injury is essential before placing a bet and can help lead to more successfully betting.

Motivation and team insights

You need to know everything about the team you want to bet on before placing the bet. Is the team going to be motivated? A team battling relegation or fighting for a title is going to be more motivated than a team who’s sitting comfortably in mid-table with nothing to play for. Perhaps the team has just signed a world class player. He will be looking to make a good first impression but what if he unsettles the team? Also look out for players that will be suspended as this should also affect your betting strategy.

Analyse the stats

Consider each team’s statistics when betting. While some teams are unbeatable playing on home soil, there are those teams that are extremely strong while playing on the road. Some lower-level teams tend to struggle in mid-season as their small squads get stretched during busy periods and when domestic cups start. This is an important aspect to consider when betting.

The head-to-head scores between the two teams is also something you need to consider. Perhaps a team finds it challenging to cope with its opponents play. Also, check about the intensity of a game. It’s difficult to predict the outcome of some games, especially the derbies, since they’re very intense.