Arsenal target swoop to sign 22-year-old striker, club ready to do business

Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Luka Jovic on loan but will face competition from AC Milan as Real Madrid prepare to let the struggling striker leave this summer, according to reports in Spain via Football London.

Jovic made his name during an impressive two-year spell at Eintracht Frankfurt that saw him score 36 goals in 75 appearances and his potential earned him a dream move to Madrid last summer.

However, the 22-year-old struggled to make an impact at the Bernabeu as he scored just 2 goals in his 24 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos before football was suspended back in March.

Jovic started just 4 La Liga games with many of his appearances coming as a second half substitute and he’s done little to endear himself to boss Zinedine Zidane after breaking lockdown rules to travel back to his homeland to attend his girlfriend’s birthday.

The Serbian international compounded matters after skipping quarantine and angered Madrid further after returning to Madrid last month with a fractured foot that will rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

It appears Real Madrid have now lost patience with the striker as Football London are citing a report from the newspaper edition of Sport that claims the Spanish giants are ready to let Jovic leave on loan this summer.

The Spanish media outlet, as per Football London, says Arsenal are interested in taking the player off Madrid’s hands with boss Mikel Arteta targeting a move to sign Jovic on loan ahead of next season. However, Arsenal aren’t the only club showing a keen interest as the report says AC Milan are looking to lure the forward to Italy.

Arteta is expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer with at least one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette tipped to leave. Both players have just one year left on their contract and are showing no sign of signing an extension so Arsenal will need to cash-in or risk losing them for nothing.

Jovic is seemingly being eyed as a potential replacement and the Serbian could prove to be a shrewd piece of business for the Gunners if Arteta can restore his confidence and get him playing like he did for Frankfurt in 2018/19.