Man Utd open talks over deal to sign £31m Bundesliga star

Manchester United have opened talks with the agent of Corentin Tolisso with Bayern Munich ready to sell the midfielder for just £31m this summer, according to RMC Sport.

Tolisso came through the youth ranks at Lyon and made over 100 first team appearances before earning a move to Bayern in 2017 having established himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe.

However, his time in the Germany hasn’t gone to plan as injury issues have hampered Tolisso’s progress with a serious cruciate knee ligament injury restricting him to just 2 appearances during the 2018/19 campaign.

The 25-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular first team place since returning to full fitness as he’s made just 7 Bundesliga starts this season and he’s currently on the sidelines recovering from an ankle problem.

It appears Bayern are ready to cut their losses with the midfielder as RMC Sport’s chief journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi has claimed that Tolisso has been given permission to find a new club this summer.

The news has seemingly alerted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Bouhafsi says Manchester United have already opened talks with Tolisso’s agents to discuss a potential move to Old Trafford with Bayern ready to sell if £31m [€35m] is put on the table.

Bouhafsi said on Twitter:

Manchester United have started discussions with the entourage of Bayern midfielder Corentin Tolisso. The 25 year old has a price-tag of just €35m!

Solskjaer is expected to be active in the market this summer as he looks to turn United back into contenders for top trophies again and Tolisso could be a shrewd signing if the Manchester giants could get a deal agreed.

The 21-time French international has bags of talent and £31m would be an excellent piece of business for Man Utd as long as Tolisso could put his injury issues behind him.

The former Lyon star is a central midfielder so he’d provide stiff competition for the likes of Fred, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Bruno Fernandes if he does end up completing a move to Old Trafford this summer.