Chelsea in ‘concrete’ talks but Man Utd also make approach for £75m star

Chelsea have held concrete talks over the signing of Kai Havertz but Manchester United have also made an approach for the Bayer Leverkusen attacker, according to reports via the Mirror.

Havertz is a product of the Leverkusen youth system having joined the club as a child and has developed into one of the most exciting youngster in European football since breaking into the first team set-up four years ago.

The 21-year-old has amassed an impressive 43 goals and 30 assists in 143 appearances so far while he’s also earned 7 senior caps for Germany at international level so it’s no surprise his huge potential has alerted clubs here in England.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with Havertz recently with boss Frank Lampard reportedly keen for the attacker to link-up with fellow German international Timo Werner at Stamford Bridge next season.

The Mirror says reports have suggested the Blues are preparing a £75m offer for Havertz and German journalist Christian Falk, who is head of football at SportBild, has confirmed Chelsea have held concrete talks over a possible deal.

However, it seems the West Londoners will face stiff competition as Falk has revealed that Manchester United have also expressed their interest in signing Havertz and have informed the player of their ‘big plans’ at Old Trafford.

Falk is quoted in the Mirror as telling Utd Report:

“Manchester United is an option for Kai Havertz, because his management have been told about the big plans of the new team,” “But, Chelsea are more concrete in the talks at the moment. Perhaps Chelsea are again faster than United, like in the case of Timo Werner.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the market this summer trying to build a team capable of competing for major honours again and Havertz would be a superb addition if United could win the race for his signature.

The youngster is predominantly an attacking central midfielder but he can also play out wide or off the striker so he’d give Solskjaer, or indeed Frank Lampard, a versatile option in the final third.

Havertz has just two years left on his contract at the Bay Arena so Leverkusen are going to have to seriously consider cashing in this summer unless he signs a new deal. That looks unlikely and it seems Chelsea and United are ready to battle-it-out if he wants to try his luck in England.