Arsenal will pay £45m to sign of 27-year-old star after offering lucrative contract

Arsenal will pay £45m to trigger Thomas Partey’s release clause as Mikel Arteta closes-in on the signing of the Atletico Madrid midfielder this summer, according to reports via the Express.

Arteta knows he needs to overhaul his squad following a disastrous campaign in north London that’s left Arsenal currently sitting in the bottom half of the table and struggling to secure European football for next season.

A new central midfielder is a priority as Matteo Guendouzi’s future at the club is in doubt due to concerns over his attitude, Dani Ceballos is set to return to Real Madrid following a disappointing loan spell while Granit Xhaka continues to attract criticism for his inconsistent displays.

Lucas Torreira has also failed to push on and cement himself as a regular since arriving from Sampdoria having endured a tough time with injuries so Arsenal desperately need a commanding presence in midfield next season.

Partey has been widely touted as Arteta’s prime target and the Express are citing a report from La Razon that claims Arsenal will trigger his £45m [€50m] release clause to take the Ghana international to the Emirates this summer.

The Madrid-based outlet says it’s an ‘open secret’ that Partey will join Arsenal at the end of the season and Atletico Madrid are already looking for his replacement with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Mauro Arambarri and Iddrisu Baba among their targets.

The news comes after Goal reported recently that Arsenal were in pole position to sign Partey after offering the midfielder a bumper contract worth three times his current salary, so it seems like a deal could be in the offing this summer.

The 27-year-old has become an integral part of Diego Simeone’s starting eleven in recent years having come through the Atletico youth ranks but he has just two years left on his contract and has indicated he won’t be signing an extension.

Money is going to be tight at the Emirates this summer so Arteta must REALLY want Partey if he’s ready to spend £45m on him and I think he’d be an excellent signing if Arsenal could pull it off.

Partey has a great engine to get around the pitch, has an excellent positional sense, is an astute passer and has a terrific footballing brain so I think he’d be a big upgrade on the midfielders currently available at Arsenal.