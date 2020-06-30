Arsenal submit formal offer to sign 24-year-old star as Arteta eyes Ozil replacement

Arsenal have submitted a formal offer to sign Enis Bardhi but will face stiff competition for the Levante midfielders signature this summer, according to reports in Spain via the Mirror.

Mikel Arteta is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to overhaul the squad he inherited from Unai Emery and strengthening his midfield has become something of a priority for the Arsenal boss.

Mesut Ozil’s future is in serious doubt as he’s fallen out-of-favour after enduring a hugely disappointing campaign and the German playmaker is yet to play a single minute of football since football resumed earlier this month.

Matteo Guendouzi could also be heading for the exit door at the Emirates Stadium after another bust-up with Arteta so the Gunners boss is expected to sign at least one new midfielder this summer and Bardhi has emerged as a target.

It looks like we’ve now stepped-up our interest in the 24-year-old as the Mirror are citing a report from Onda Deportiva that claims Arsenal have now submitted a formal opening offer for Bardhi’s services.

The Spanish Radio show doesn’t disclose any specific figures but they do suggest that Arsenal will face competition for Bardhi’s signature with Fiorentina chasing the midfielder while there is also interest from Germany.

The Macedonian international joined Levante from Ujpest three years ago in a deal worth just over £1m and he’s proven to be a big success having become an important first team regular at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.

Known for his threat from set-pieces, Bardhi has contributed 16 goals and 10 assists in his 96 appearances in all competitions for Levante while he’s also a regular for Macedonia at international level.

Bardhi is comfortable playing in central midfield or on the left wing so he could be viewed as a potential replacement for Ozil if Arsenal could somehow find a buyer for the former Real Madrid star this summer.

It remains to be seen how Levante respond to Arsenal’s reported offer but Bardhi has two years left on his contract and the Spanish side have an option to extend by a further two years so they are in a strong negotiating position.