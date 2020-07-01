[Teams] Arsenal vs Norwich: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal are looking to make it three wins in a tow when they take on Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Boss Mikel Arteta has rotated his squad as he looks to keep his players fresh during this busy period. Nicolas Pepe drops to the bench while Bukayo Saka – who signed a new long-term deal today – also gets a rest.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comes back into the starting eleven after being given a breather on Sunday while Alexandre Lacazette leads the line up front. Reiss Nelson is given a chance to impress on the right side of the Arsenal attack.

Hector Bellerin comes in for Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the right wing-back role while Kieran Tierney starts on the opposite flank. Sead Kolasinac looks to be playing in a back three alongside David Luiz and Shkdoran Mustafi with Rob Holding having to settle for a place on the bench.

Cedric Soares is in the squad for the first time after recovering from a broken nose but Mesut Ozil is ruled out once again due to a minor back issue. Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi also isn’t involved for the third game in a row as Arteta continues to isolate the Frenchman from the squad.

Granit Xhaka once again starts in midfield with Dani Ceballos joining him in the middle of the park so Joe Willock is on the bench along with Eddie Nketiah.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Martinez, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Tierney, Neslon, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Subs: Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Cedric, Pepe, Willock, Nketiah, Macey, Saka

Norwich

Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey, Trybull, McLean, Rupp; Buendía, Cantwell; Pukki.

Subs: Vrancic, Hernandez, Stiepermann, Drmic, Duda, McGovern, Idah, Martin, Thomas