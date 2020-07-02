Arsenal injury update: Gunners confirm major boost ahead of Wolves trip

Arsenal will be looking to make it four wins on the bounce when we take on Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the game, the club have issued a team news and injury update on Arsenal.com with the latest on the fitness of Mesut Ozil, Lucas Torreira, Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal have been handed a major boost as Torreira is fit and available for selection after recovering from an ankle ligament injury that he sustained back in January. The Uruguayan international resumed full training last week and could now make his return to the pitch against Wolves on Saturday.

However, it remains to be seen whether Mesut Ozil will be available this weekend. The playmaker is yet to play a single minute of football since the restart and has missed the last two games against Sheffield United and Norwich due to an apparent back problem. Ozil will be assessed by the Arsenal medical team over the next couple of days before his availability this weekend is determined.

We suffered no fresh injury concerns during the 4-0 win over Norwich on Wednesday evening but Mikel Arteta will still be without four long-term absentees for the trip to Moleneux on Saturday evening.

Calum Chambers is still working his way back to fitness from knee surgery while Bernd Leno is hoping to resume full training in around four weeks after suffering a knee problem against Brighton last month.

Pablo Mari has been ruled out for up to three months with an ankle ligament injury that he sustained against Man City while Gabriel Martinelli has been ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

The team news update on Arsenal.com confirmed:

Mesut Ozil

Being assessed ahead of Wolves (a) following back soreness. Lucas Torreira

Fit and available for selection. Calum Chambers

Left knee. Ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during Chelsea (h) on December 29. Rehabilitation post-surgical repair continuing and currently progressing well with running and gym work. Will not be available for the current schedule of remaining 2019/20 matches. Bernd Leno

Right knee. Sustained moderate ligament sprain during Brighton & Hove (a) on June 20. Aiming to return to full training in approximately four weeks. Pablo Mari

Left ankle. Sustained significant sprain to ankle ligaments during Manchester City (a). Has had a successful procedure to the injury this week. Aiming to return to full training in two to three months. Gabriel Martinelli

Left knee. Sustained injury during training on June 21. Successful arthroscopic procedure undertaken to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee. Will not be available for the current schedule of remaining 2019/20 matches.

Arsenal moved up to seventh in the Premier League table with a win over Norwich yesterday and we can now close the gap on sixth-placed Wolves to three points with victory at Molineux this weekend.