Tierney out as Arteta makes 5 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Wolves

Arsenal take on Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Saturday evening. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:

Goalkeeper: Emi Martinez put-in another impressive performance against Norwich and he’ll continue in goal this weekend with Bernd Leno on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Defence: Arteta has gone with a back three in the last three matches – all of which we’ve won – so I expect the Arsenal boss to stick with that formation at Wolves on Saturday evening.

Shkodran Mustafi went off at half-time against Norwich so he may be given a rest this weekend with Rob Holding the man likely to come in. David Luiz recovered from a minor knee issue to start on Wednesday so he should be fit to keep his place in the middle of the back four.

Sead Kolasinac produced an improved display against Norwich on the left side of the back three so he may keep his place but Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari remain unavailable due to serious injuries.

Midfield: Cedric Soares made a dream debut off the bench last time out as he scored a wonderful goal just two minutes after coming on. Arteta has spoken highly of the former Southampton man and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Soares given his full debut in the right wing-back role against Wolves.

That would mean Hector Bellerin dropping to the bench while we may see a change on the opposite flank as Kieran Tierney is still being carefully managed following an injury plagued season. Bukayo Saka could come in to start in the left wing-back role for Arsenal on Saturday.

Granit Xhaka is enjoying a fine run of form and got his first goal of the season on Wednesday night. He’s become an important part of the Arsenal starting eleven so I fully expect him to keep his place against Wolves.

Dani Ceballos also put-in an excellent display in midweek and he’s forming a nice partnership with Xhaka. Joe Willock is an option but I think Ceballos will keep his place – especially with Mateo Guendouzi still being left out of the squad following his bust-up with Arteta.

Lucas Torreira is back in contention after recovering from an ankle ligament injury but he hasn’t played in over six months so I think the best he can hope for on Saturday is a place among the substitutes.

Attack: Mesut Ozil has still not played a single minute since the restart. I personally think we could do with his creativity off the bench but I’m ont convinced Arteta will recall him for a tough trip to Wolves.

Reiss Nelson didn’t really take his opportunity to shine against Wolves so I expect him to drop out with Nicolas Pepe recalled on the right-wing after he was named among the substitutes in midweek.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produced the goods once again with two goals and an assist against Norwich so he’ll keep his place in the Arsenal attack but I think we might see Eddie Nketiah coming in for Alexandre Lacazette up front.

Gabriel Martinelli is obviously not available as the Brazilian youngster has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: