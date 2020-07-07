[Teams] Arsenal vs Leicester: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal will be looking to continue their fine recent run when they take on Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that beat Wolves at the weekend as Hector Bellerin returns in the right wing-back role meaning Cedric Soares drops to the bench. Kieran Tierney keeps his place on the opposite flank.

Arsenal stick with a back three of Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Sead Kolasinac so Rob Holding and Sokratis are named on the bench while Dani Ceballos keeps his place in midfield alongside Granit Xhaka.

That means Lucas Torreira has to settle for a place on the Arsenal bench this evening. Nicolas Pepe returns to the squad after missing the Wolves game to attend the birth of his child but the Ivorian is named among the substitutes.

Alexandre Lacazette is recalled up front after scoring off the bench at Molineux on Saturday and he’s supported by Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Eddie Nketiah drops to the bench where he joins Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock.

Mesut Ozil misses out once again due to an apparent back complaint and Matteo Guendouzi continues to be frozen out of the Arsenal squad by Arteta due to concerns over his attitude.

As for Leicester, James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are ruled out through injury but Jamie Vardy leads the line up front with Ayoze Perez passed fit to start in attack.

These are the teams for the game:

Arsenal

Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney; Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Subs: Papastathopoulos, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Nelson, Willock, Nketiah, Macey

Leicester

Schmeichel, Bennett, Evans, Soyuncu, Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Morgan, Gray, Ward, Barnes, Choudhury, James, Mendy, Praet, Fuchs