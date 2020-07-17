Arsenal team news update: 6 players to miss FA Cup semi-final against Man City

Arsenal take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night [7.45pm kick off].

Ahead of the game, the Gunners have issued a team news and injury update on Arsenal.com and boss Mikel Arteta will be without at least six players for the FA Cup clash tomorrow evening.

Number one goalkeeper Bernd Leno remains on the sidelines as he’s still recovering from a knee injury while centre-back Pablo Mari is also working his way back to full fitness from a knee ligament injury that he sustained last month.

Cedric Soares won’t be available against Man City as he’s cup-tied having played for Southampton in the third-round of the FA Cup back in January so Hector Bellerin is set to be recalled at right wing-back this weekend.

Gabriel Martinelli is another Arsenal player who’ll miss out against City as he’s still nursing a knee injury and Calum Chambers is also unavailable as he’s working his way back to fitness from a serious cruciate knee ligament injury.

With striker Eddie Nketiah serving the final game of his three-match suspension following his sending off against Leicester earlier this month, Arteta will be without six players for this crucial FA Cup semi-final.

A team news update on Arsenal.com confirmed:

Calum Chambers

Left knee. Ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during Chelsea (h) on December 29. Cedric Soares

Cup-tied after playing for Southampton in their third-round game against Huddersfield in January. Bernd Leno

Right knee. Sustained moderate ligament sprain during Brighton and Hove Albion (a) on June 20. Pablo Mari

Left ankle. Sustained significant sprain to ankle ligaments during Manchester City (a) on June 17. Gabriel Martinelli

Left knee. Sustained injury during training on June 21. Successful arthroscopic procedure undertaken to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee. Eddie Nketiah

Suspended for three matches following red card against Leicester City (h). Available again for Aston Villa (a) on Tuesday, July 21.

Mesut Ozil appears to be back in contention after declaring himself fit and available for selection following a niggling back injury but it remains to be seen whether Arteta will recall the playmaker having left him out of the squad against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Matteo Guendouzi is also unlikely to feature against City as he’s been frozen out of the Arsenal first team set-up following a bust-up with Arteta due to concerns over his behaviour and attitude.