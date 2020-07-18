Liverpool agree terms with Man Utd target, opening £23m bid submitted

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Manchester United target Thiago Alcantara but will have to increase their opening £23m bid, according to Bild via TeamTalk.

Thiago has informed Bayern Munich he wants to leave the club this summer having failed to agree terms over a contract extension. The player wants a new challenge in a different league following seven successful years at the Allianz Arena.

The midfielder has just one year remaining on his current deal and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed earlier this month they will reluctantly cash-in this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

His situation has alerted clubs here in the Premier League as Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Thiago in recent weeks with reports earlier this month suggesting they were closing-in on a potential deal.

Earlier this week, the Manchester Evening News then carried a report from Spanish outlet SPORT that claimed it was Manchester United who were set to sign Thiago after joining Liverpool in the race for his signature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for major honours and it appears Thiago is on the United’s bosses radar.

However, the latest reports coming out of Germany suggest that Man Utd could miss out as TeamTalk are citing Bild as claiming that Liverpool have now agreed terms with the 29-year-old ahead of a potential move to Anfield.

The German outlet says Thiago wants to join Liverpool and the Reds have already submitted an opening £23m bid, but Bayern value the Spanish international at closer to £36m so there is still work to be done before a deal is agreed.

It remains to be seen how much truth there is behind these reports but the rumours are growing that Thiago could be heading to Liverpool this summer and I think he’d be an excellent signing.

The Brazilian-born star is one of the most gifted passing midfielders around and would add another depth to Liverpool’s already hugely talented squad. With Adam Lallana set to leave and James Milner coming towards the end of his career, Jurgen Klopp could do with another midfielder and I think Thiago would be a terrific signing.

Obviously there is still time for the likes of Man Utd to gazump Liverpool but a move to Anfield makes a lot more sense to me and I think the former Barcelona graduate would be a great piece of business for the champions.