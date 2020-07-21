Team news: Arsenal confirm injury blow, duo return versus Villa + Martinelli update

Arsenal will be without Shkodran Mustafi for tonight’s trip to Aston Villa but Eddie Nketiah and Cedric Soares are available again.

Mustafi was forced off during Arsenal’s FA Cup victory over Manchester City on Saturday night after suffering a hamstring injury in the second half at Wembley. The centre-back is still being assessed to determine how serious the injury is but the club have confirmed Mustafi won’t be available for the game against Villa this evening.

However, Mikel Arteta will be able to call upon Nketiah again after he completed his three-match suspension following his sending off against Leicester City earlier this month. The striker could start up front with Alexandre Lacazette given a rest.

Soares is also back in contention for Arsenal tonight after being cup-tied for the City game at the weekend having previous played in the FA Cup for Southampton and he could come in for Hector Bellerin on the right flank.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have provided an update on Bernd Leno and the German stopper is now back running outside and taking part in ball drills as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury but he’s facing a race against time to play again this season.

Gabriel Martinelli is receiving treatment from the medical team at London Colney as he continues to recover from knee surgery but the Brazilian youngster isn’t expected to return to training until later this year.

Calum Chambers has now progressed to the next stage of his recovery from a serious knee injury as the centre-back is doing light ball work again so he’s edging closer to being able to take part in full training.

The final update concerns Pablo Mari and the defender is due to return from Spain later this month to continue his rehab from an ankle ligament injury but he won’t be back in training until some point in September.

The team news update on Arsenal.com confirmed:

Shkodran Mustafi

Right hamstring sustained during Emirates FA Cup semi-final on Saturday. Currently being assessed to determine recovery timescale, but will not be available for Aston Villa (a) on Tuesday. Bernd Leno

Right knee. Sustained moderate ligament sprain during Brighton & Hove Albion (a) on June 20. Now participating in outside running and ball drills. Eddie Nketiah

Available for selection after serving three-match suspension following red card against Leicester City (h). Cedric Soares

Available for selection after being cup tied for our FA Cup semi-final (Cedric had featured for Southampton in this season’s FA Cup competition). Calum Chambers

Left knee. Ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during Chelsea (h) on December 29. Progressed to the next stage of his recovery and is now running and integrating outside with light ball work. Will continue to work hard throughout the new close season period with the aim of being back to full training as soon as possible this calendar year. Pablo Mari

Left ankle. Sustained significant sprain to ankle ligaments during Manchester City (a) on June 17. Has returned home to Spain for a short period, where he continues to receive specialist attention and extensive therapy. Will return to the UK later in July to resume his rehabilitation at our training centre throughout the new close season, with the aim of returning to full training in September. Gabriel Martinelli

Left knee. Sustained injury during training on June 21. Successful arthroscopic procedure undertaken to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee. Currently at our training centre every day receiving specialist attention and support from our medical team. Will continue his recovery throughout the new close season period, with the aim of a return to full training by the end of the calendar year.

Arsenal head to Villa Park tonight knowing they have to win to stand any chance of finishing in the top seven and qualifying for the Europa League [via the league] as we sit five points behind Tottenham with just two games remaining.