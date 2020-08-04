Man Utd set to seal £90m deal after player agrees terms over £250k-a-week contract

Manchester United are close to agreeing an initial £90m deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho and the winger has agreed terms over a lucrative five-year contract, according to the Guardian.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Sancho as his number one transfer target this summer and negotiations have intensified this week after Man Utd booked their place in the Champions League with a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

Widespread reports on Monday suggested that United were locked in talks with Dortmund and were hoping to agree a deal that would see them pay an initial fee up front with further performance-based add-ons.

The Guardian have provided an update today with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that an agreement is now close to being reached that would see United pay £90m over three annual instalments with a further £18m due in performance-based add-ons, taking the total to around £108m.

That would make Sancho the most expensive English player in history and the newspaper says both clubs are now confident a deal will be finalised over the coming days with Dortmund keen to have everything wrapped-up before they begin pre-season training next week.

The Guardian also claims that Sancho has already agreed personal with Man Utd terms over a five-year contract worth around £250,000-a-week so it appears this mega-deal is now inching closer to completion.

It will be a major statement from Manchester United if they can get this proposed transfer over the line as Sancho has developed into one of the best young talents in world football since joining Dortmund from Man City three years ago.

The 20-year-old has just enjoyed his most productive season to date having provided 20 goals and 20 assists in all competitions and he’s now expected to be a central figure for England having earned 11 caps so far.

The winger would provide Solskjaer with another top class option in the final third as Sancho would compete with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood for a first team spot at Old Trafford next season.

READ MORE –> Man Utd transfer news

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but it looks like Sancho is on the verge of becoming a United player and he should prove to be a sensational signing for the Red Devils.