Arsenal agree deal to sign star on £5.2m-a-year contract as Arteta eyes double swoop

Willian has snubbed Chelsea and is set to join Arsenal after agreeing a three-year contract worth around £5.2m per season with the Gunners, according to ESPN.

Mikel Arteta knows he has to strengthen his squad this summer after Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last season and the Spaniard needs to add some creativity to his ranks as the North Londoners struggled to break teams down at times.

Willian has emerged as a prime target in recent weeks after he rejected Chelsea’s two-year contract extension offer and the Guardian claimed earlier this week that Arsenal have held extensive talks with his agent Kia Joorabchian.

It looks like the Brazilian international is set to make a switch across the capital as ESPN claims that Willian has now agreed to join Arsenal on a three-year contract worth £100,000-a-week, which works out at £5.2m per season.

The news outlet says the transfer is expected to be formally announced later this month after Arsenal beat-off competition from a number of rival offers from clubs here in the Premier League and abroad.

It will be a blow for Chelsea to lose Willian as he’s been a key player for them since arriving from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 having contributed 63 goals and 62 assists in his 339 appearances to help win 2 Premier League titles, the FA Cup and Europa League.

The South American has been one of Frank Lampard’s best performers in recent months but the Blues were unable to persuade him to remain at Stamford Bridge and it appears Willian is now set for a free transfer move to Arsenal.

The winger – who turns 32 on Sunday – will provide Arteta with another experienced option in the final third and Willian will be a mentor for the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates.

Arsenal are also looking to strengthen their defence this summer and ESPN are one of several outlets claiming the Gunners are targeting a move to sign Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille. The report says the 22-year-old is keen on a move to north London and a final decision over a transfer could be made over the weekend.

This comes after French outlet La Voix Du Nord reported yesterday that Gabriel had opted to join Arsenal in a potential £27m deal so it looks like Arteta could be closing-in on two new signings over the coming days.

Gabriel has been one of the best young central defenders in French football over the past 18 months so he’d be an exciting addition to the Arsenal squad if they could get an agreement in place with Lille.