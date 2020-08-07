Liverpool in battle to sign £11m star as Klopp looks to seal double swoop

Liverpool face a battle with Fenerbahce to sign Aissa Mandi this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to pull off a double swoop also involving Jamal Lewis, according to reports via the Mirror.

Klopp is in the market for a new centre-back to replace Dejan Lovren after the Croatian international left to join Zenit St Petersburg and Mandi has emerged as a serious target after impressing at Real Betis.

The 28-year-old made 30 appearances to help Betis secure their top flight status in Spain last season but his future at the club is in serious doubt as Mandi has just one year left on his contract and is showing no intention he’ll sign an extension.

The situation has alerted Liverpool as the Mirror claims the Reds tabled an opening £9m offer but were told by Betis they would only do business if the newly-crowned Premier League champions upped their bid to £10.8m.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will return to match that price but it looks like they’ll face competition as the Mirror are citing a report that originates from A Spor that claims Fenerbahce are also eyeing a swoop for Mandi.

Turkish broadcaster A Spor reports that Fenerbahce have already been in touch with the Algerian international’s agent to discuss a possible move and they’d be able to offer him more regular first team football.

Liverpool should still be confident of winning the race as it would be difficult for any player to turn down a move to Anfield and Mandi would be a useful addition to Klopp’s squad as he’s able to play anywhere across the back four.

The Reds are also reportedly in the market for another left-back to offer support to Andrew Robertson and the Mirror are one of several outlets claiming Liverpool have seen an opening £10m bid turned down for Jamal Lewis.

The newspaper says Norwich value the 22-year-old at around £20m – double what Liverpool have offered so far – but Lewis has now informed the Canaries of his desire to seal a move to Anfield so that could force them to lower their asking price.

Lewis was a rare shinning light in what was a disappointing season for Norwich that saw them relegated to the Championship having amassed just 21 points so it’s no surprise the player is eyeing a move away from Carrow Road.

The Northern Ireland international is an exciting attacking left-back so he’d provide solid back-up for Robertson if Liverpool were able to get a deal agreed for his signature this summer.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it looks like Liverpool are hoping to strengthen their defence with a double swoop for Lewis and Mandi as they prepare to defend their title next season.