[Teams] Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Chelsea are in Germany trying to pull off a miracle as they trail 3-0 heading into tonight’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich.

Boss Frank Lampard has recalled N’Golo Kante to the starting eleven after he returned to full fitness. The Frenchman starts in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley with Jorginho not involved.

Kepa is once again left on the bench as Willy Caballero keeps his place in goal while Reece James starts at right-back with Cesar Azpilicueta ruled out with a thigh problem. Emerson Palmeiri gets a rare start at left-back with Marcos Alonso missing out.

Andreas Christensen is given a recall to start alongside Kurt Zouma so Antonio Rudiger makes way in the Chelsea defence. Callum Hudson-Odoi comes into the attack having struggled for starts in recent months.

Mason Mount keeps his place in the Blues starting eleven with Christian Pulisic ruled out with a hamstring injury that he sustained against Arsenal last week while Tammy Abraham comes in for Olivier Giroud up front.

With Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Pedro not involved tonight, Chelsea’s bench is made-up of several youngsters including Jamie Cumming, Fikayo Tomori, Armando Broja, Henry Lawrence, Lewis Bate and Dynel Simeu.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Gnabry, Muller, Perisic, Lewandowski

Subs: Ulreich, Hoffmann, Odrizola, Sule, Javi Martinez, Coutinho, Cuisance, Hernandez, Tolisso, Tillman, Musiala, Arrey-Mbi

Chelsea

Caballero, James, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Kante, Kovacic, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Abraham

Subs: Kepa, Cumming, Rudiger, Giroud, Batshuayi, Tomori, Broja, Lawrence, Maatsen, Bate, Simeu