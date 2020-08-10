Brazilian undergoes medical with Arsenal after agreeing £150,000-a-week deal

Willian has undergone his medical with Arsenal today and is set to move to the Emirates on a three-year deal worth £150,000-a-week, according to reports.

Willian has been an important player for Chelsea since joining the club from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 having contributed 63 goals and 62 assists in his 339 appearances to help the Blues win 2 Premier League titles as well as the FA Cup and Europa League.

However, the Brazilian international called time on his career at Stamford Bridge this summer after rejecting a two-year contract extension and has left the club after his current deal expired this week.

Willian is now set to join Arsenal on a free transfer with the Mirror claiming the attacker has agreed terms with the Gunners over a three-year contract worth £150,000-a-week.

It looks like the deal has moved closer to completion as Evening Standard journalist Jack Rosser claims Willian undertook his medical in north London on Monday.

Understand Willian has undergone his medical at Arsenal. #afc #cfc — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) August 10, 2020

As long as there are no late complications, Willian will now complete a free transfer move to Arsenal over the coming days and will become the clubs first major signing of the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta knows he needs to add some creativity to his squad as Arsenal struggled to break teams down at times last season and Willian should certainly add a new dimension in the attacking third.

The 32-year-old predominantly played on the right wing during his time at Chelsea but he can also play on the left or through the middle in the No.10 role so he’ll give Arteta plenty of options next season.

Willian will also be a player that can have an immediate impact as he won’t need any time to adapt to the Premier League and he’ll act as a mentor to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates.

It’s expected to be a busy summer at Arsenal as Arteta continues to overhaul the squad he inherited from Unai Emery and I expect the club to be in the market for at least one central midfielder and another centre-back once the Willian deal is announced.