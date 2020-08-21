Tottenham to launch bid to sign £20m Arsenal star as Mourinho plots surprise swoop

Tottenham are set to launch a shock bid to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles with Arsenal ready to sell the versatile utility player if £20m is put on the table this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Maitland-Niles has been at Arsenal his entire career having joined the clubs youth system when he was just 6 years old and has gone on to make 100 appearances since making his first team debut in 2015.

The 22-year-old was originally seen as a central midfielder but he’s forged a reputation as something of a utility man having spent much of the last two years filling-in at right-back while he’s also spent time at right wing-back, left wing-back and right wing.

Maitland-Niles made 33 appearances in all competitions last season and started in the FA Cup final when Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 but it hasn’t been enough to convince the player he has a long-term future at the Emirates.

The versatile star is reportedly open to a new challenge as he looks to cement himself as a first team regular and the Daily Mail says Arsenal have informed the player they are willing to listen to offers this summer.

Mikel Arteta needs to raise money to help fund his transfer plans as he looks to rebuild the squad following an eighth placed finish and the newspaper report says Arsenal will listen to offers in the region of £20m for Maitland-Niles.

It appears Tottenham are now eyeing an audacious swoop to lure the England U21 international across North London as the Daily Mail claims Spurs are set to launch a shock bid to try and sign Maitland-Niles this summer.

Jose Mourinho is in the market for a new right-back as Serge Aurier has failed to convince the Portuguese coach and he has seemingly set his sights on Maitland-Niles – although the players versatility is seen as a huge bonus by Tottenham.

It remains to be seen how Arsenal would respond if Spurs came knocking but transfers between the rivals are extremely rare and Maitland-Niles is a boyhood Gooner so it’s difficult to see anything coming of this.

However, if the two clubs and the player are willing to put rivalries aside, then Maitland-Niles could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham as he has bags of potential and could develop into a solid right-back under Mourinho.