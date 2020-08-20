Chelsea eye offer to sign Brazilian star as Lampard plots 3rd summer signing

Chelsea are eyeing a move to sign Thiago Silva on a free transfer as Frank Lampard looks to strengthen his defensive options this summer, according to the Telegraph.

Lampard has already been busy in the transfer market snapping-up winger Hakim Ziyech and striker Timo Werner while Chelsea are also chasing Bayer Leverusen star Kai Havertz but the Blues boss knows he also needs to improve things at the back.

Chelsea conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season – more than any other side in the top half of the table – so Lampard is in the market for defensive reinforcements and it looks like he’s plotting a surprise swoop for Silva.

The Telegraph claims that Chelsea are considering making the 35-year-old an offer to join the club on a free transfer this summer after the Brazilian international decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires next week.

Silva has been linked with a number of clubs throughout Europe in recent weeks but it looks like he may have the option of moving to Stamford Bridge if he wants to test himself in the Premier League before retiring.

The experienced defender has been one of the best centre-backs in world football over the past few years and has made over 300 appearances for PSG to help them win a whole host of trophies including seven Ligue 1 titles.

Silva will play his final game for the French giants when they take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Sunday night before making a final decision over his future and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Chelsea already have the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori on their books so one of the quartet would probably have to leave in order to make room for Silva if he ends up in west London.

If Lampard wants to add another top class centre-back with vast experience then Silva would be an excellent short-term signing but he may be deemed as a high-risk addition considering he’s never played in the Premier League, would come with high wages and is coming towards the end of his career.