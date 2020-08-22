Man Utd table opening £27m bid for attacking star following talks with Euro giants

Manchester United have tabled an opening £27m bid for Douglas Costa after holding talks with Juventus about signing the winger this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Costa has been with the Turin giants since arriving from Bayern Munich three years ago but he’s struggled to hold down a regular first team place as a series of injury issues restricted him to making just 11 starts in all competitions last season.

It seems Juventus are ready to cash-in on the Brazilian international this summer as they look to thin their squad and reduce the wage bill and Costa has emerged as a potential transfer target for Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for a right-sided attacker and United may be forced to look at alternatives after struggling to agree a deal with Borussia Dortmund for number one target Jadon Sancho.

Corriere dello Sport suggests that Solskjaer is now keen to lure Costa to Old Trafford as he looks to strengthen his squad following a frustrating end to last season that saw Man Utd knocked out of the Europa League and FA Cup at the semi-final stages.

The Italian news outlet claims that United have already held formal talks with Juventus chiefs in London about signing Costa and have tabled an opening bid worth around £27m [€30m] for the tricky winger.

However, it looks like Manchester United may have to dig a little deeper if they want to get a deal agreed as Corriere dello Sport suggests that Juventus are holding out for a fee worth closer to £36m [€40m].

We’ll have to wait and see whether United will be prepared to pay that kind of money for the 29-year-old attacker but Costa could be a shrewd signing for the Red Devils if they could get a deal agreed.

The South American has bags of ability and he’s always been a threat in the final third as he’s contributed 64 goals and 94 assists in 410 games throughout his career so he’d certainly give Solskjaer another option in attack.

However, the main issue for Costa has been staying fit so Man Utd chiefs may be reluctant to spend heavily on a player who will turn 30 next month and has a history of struggling with injury problems.

I think most United fans would rather the club pushed the boat out to sign Sancho from Dortmund rather than risk £27m-£36m buying Costa this summer.