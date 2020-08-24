Could Liverpool make a mystery Jadon Sancho move plan?

The Daily Express writes that Liverpool could be holding back to exploit the vulnerability covering Sancho’s transition to Manchester United. Sancho’s club Borussia Dortmund had initially been open in their eagerness to hold talks concerning an arrangement for the player this summer. However, that position seems to have changed for the current month after United missed their August 10 cutoff time to get a deal over the line. The report says, “The commotion coming out of Dortmund presently states Sancho will remain with the club for the forthcoming season.”

A Liverpool player or staff tested positive for COVID19

The Premier League champions are being put through severe hardship in front of the 2020/21 season, which gets underway in less than a month’s time. Jurgen Klopp had needed to hold his pre-season camp in Austria. However, designs must be changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and increase in cases in the nation. What’s more, presently, Kronen Zeitung guarantees an individual from the Liverpool squad has tested positive for COVID-19 in Austria, although the club hasn’t publicly disclosed who it was.

West Brom Signs Pereira

West Bromwich Albion has confirmed the permanent signing of midfielder Matheus Pereira from Sporting Lisbon following his effective loan spell last season. The Brazilian 24-year-old has signed a four-year contract in the wake of assuming a featuring job in West Brom's advancement to the Premier League. He won the club's player of the Season award after scoring eight goals and providing 16 assists 42 appearances.

“Everyone knows about the effect he made in his first season. From addressing him, I realize he is currently energized by the test of playing for Albion in the Premier League,” West Brom chief Luke Dowling told the club’s official site. Pereira is the club’s first signing of the summer.

Aston Villa chase Liverpool striker Brewster on loan

Aston Villa is among a large group of clubs keen on signing Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on loan. Yet, the Reds will allow the England Under-21 international to demonstrate his value to Jurgen Klopp during pre-season before making a decision on his future. Brewster, 20, impressed at Swansea after signing on a short-term basis in January. The Londoner scored multiple times in 22 appearances for the South Wales outfit, helping them arrive at the play-off semi-finals, where they were defeated by Brentford.

Liverpool has been empowered by his improvement, and accepts that a Premier League loan would be beneficial to the player – if they can find a club where he will get regular game time.

Villa are confident they can strike a deal before the transfer window shuts in October. However, they will face competition as Newcastle, Burnley, Brighton, and Crystal Palace have all enquired about the striker while Fulham are the latest club to express their interest. In the Championship, the likes of Norwich, Bournemouth, and Watford are keen following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Tottenham Faced With A New season Fixture Pile-up

Tottenham faces a potential fixture pile-up one month from now with the possibility of two games in 48 hours twice in the same number of weeks. They will enter the qualifying round of the Europa League on Thursday, September 17, in the wake of finishing 6th in the Premier League last season. They would have advanced directly to the group stage had Arsenal not beaten Chelsea in the FA Cup final. With the 2020/21 season pressed because of the increased impact of the coronavirus outbreak, European qualifying ties have been diminished to just one leg.

Nonetheless, if Spurs progress through the last two qualifying round of the Europa League they will be forced to play two games inside 48 hours, twice over a 14-day period, which would put real stress on Jose Mourinho’s squad.