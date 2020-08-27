Player to undergo Chelsea medical today after agreeing £110k-a-week deal

Thiago Silva is due to undergo his Chelsea medical in Milan today before signing an initial one-year contract worth around £110,000-a-week, according to various reports.

Silva has been at Paris Saint-Germain for the past eight years but he’s available on a free transfer after his contract expired following their Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich on Sunday night.

The Brazilian international has been strongly linked with a move west London in recent days and it looks like the shock deal is on the verge of completion as a number of reports suggest Silva will be a Chelsea player by the end of the week.

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol claims that the South American defender is due to undergo his Chelsea medical in Milan today before flying to London on Friday to begin his 14-day quarantine period.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein also says Silva will complete his move to Stamford Bridge today after agreeing an initial one-year contract with the option for a second year – which can be triggered by either party.

Fabrizio Romano, via the Daily Star, has provided details on how much Silva will earn with the Guardian reporter suggesting the South American is set to sign a deal with Chelsea worth around £110,000-a-week.

It will be Lampard’s second defensive addition in two days as Chelsea announced the capture of Ben Chilwell on Wednesday evening with the left-back arriving in a £50m deal from Leicester City.

Lampard knew he needed to strengthen his defence as Chelsea conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season – the most in the top 10 – so Chilwell and Silva should help tighten things up at the back.

The Brazilian – who turns 36 next month – will provide an experienced head at the back and he’s been one of the best centre-backs in world football in recent years so he should be a solid short-term solution.

So it looks like Silva is set to follow Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner in moving to Stamford Bridge this summer while Kai Havertz could yet arrive from Bayer Leverkusen so Lampard is building an impressive squad.