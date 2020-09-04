Player heading to London for medical as Chelsea prepare to announce 6th new signing

Kai Havertz is on his way to London to undergo his medical and finalise his £89m move to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen, according to various reports today.

Havertz has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge all summer after Frank Lampard identified the attacking midfielder as one of this prime transfer targets as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging for top trophies.

Following weeks of intense negotiations, Chelsea finally reached an agreement with Leverkusen to sign Havertz with Sky Germany claiming on Thursday that the Blues will pay £71m up front with a further £18m in add-ons.

The deal is now edging towards completion as the Express are one of several outlets reporting that Havertz has now left Germany’s training camp in Stuttgart and is travelling to London to undergo his medical.

Once the finishing touches are finalised, the 21-year-old attacker will sign a long-term contract with Chelsea and an official announcement is expected to be made over the next 24 hours.

German outlet Bild are also reporting on this story while The Athletic journalist David Ornstein also confirmed that “Havertz has left the German national team camp in order to complete his transfer to Chelsea” so it’s safe to say this deal is close to completion.

As long as there are no last minute complications, Havertz should become a Chelsea player soon and will be Lampard’s sixth major signing of the summer following the arrivals of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr.

The German international should be a superb addition to Lampard’s squad as he’s developed into one of the most exciting players in world football since progressing through Leverkusen’s youth ranks into the first team.

Havertz contributed 45 goals and 31 assists in 148 appearances for the Bundesliga club so he’ll add another creative goal threat to Chelsea’s squad once this proposed transfer gets over the line.

Lampard is certainly building an impressive squad in west London and the Blues boss should be confident of mounting a title challenge this season if his big-money signings all settle well at Stamford Bridge.