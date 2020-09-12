[Teams] Fulham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Craven Cottage

The 2020/21 Premier League campaign is already upon us and it kick-off at lunchtime with Fulham hosting Arsenal at Craven Cottage.

Mikel Arteta starts with Bernd Leno between the sticks after Emiliano Martinez was left out of the travelling squad. The Argentinean goalkeeper is expected to seal a transfer away from Arsenal over the coming days.

Willian makes his debut for Arsenal after joining the club on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer. The Brazilian starts ahead of Nicolas Pepe in attack with the Ivorian only named among the substitutes today.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette also start in the Arsenal front-line so Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka are on the bench but there is no place for Mesut Ozil in the matchday squad.

Gabriel makes his Arsenal debut as he lines-up along with Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney in what looks to be a back three. David Luiz is ruled out with a neck injury and joins Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Shkodran Mustafi on the sidelines. William Saliba and Sokratis aren’t named in the squad so Arsenal don’t have a centre-back on the bench.

Mohamed Elneny starts alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield so Dani Ceballos has to make-do with a place among the substitutes. Matteo Guendouzi still isn’t included in the Arsenal squad but Joe Willock is among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Fulham

Rodak, Odoi, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Reed, Cairney, Kebano, Onomah, Ivan Cavaleiro, Kamara

Subs: Areola, Mitrovic, Knockaert, Reid, Le Marchand, Christie, Zambo

Arsenal

Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Subs: Pépé, Macey, Saka, Nketiah, Ceballos, Kolasinac, Willock