Man Utd to submit formal big-money bid after agreeing terms over £175k-a-week deal

Manchester United will submit a final offer to Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho next week worth £75m up front plus £15m in add-ons, according to the Daily Star.

United have been chasing Sancho throughout the summer after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the England international his prime transfer target as he looks to strengthen his attacking options for the new campaign.

Man Utd have been frustrated in their attempts to sign Sancho as they’ve struggled to agree terms with Dortmund and the Bundesliga club insist the youngster is staying after a deal wasn’t agreed before their self-imposed August 10th deadline.

However, negotiations between all parties have continued in recent weeks and the Daily Star claims United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward will submit a final take-it-or-leave-it offer next week in the hope of finally landing the attacker.

The newspaper says Man Utd will offer to pay £75m up front plus £15m in add-ons taking the entire deal to £90m if the bonuses are met – an offer United feel is generous given the current state of the transfer market.

The Daily Star says United chiefs remain confident of signing Sancho and have already agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old’s agent Emeka Obasi over a long-term deal worth £175,000-a-week.

According to the report, the player is desperate to secure a move to Old Trafford this summer so he can linked-up with England team-mates Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood this season.

However, it remains to be seen whether Dortmund will accept Man Utd’s offer as it will still fall well short of the German clubs £108m valuation so United may have to dig a little deeper if they want to get a deal agreed.

Solskjaer is desperate to build a squad capable of competing with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City this season and Sancho would be a superb addition to the squad if United could lure him back to England.

The youngster contributed an impressive 20 goals and a further 20 assists in all competitions for Dortmund last season so Sancho would give Solskjaer another top class option in attack if he follows Donny van de Beek in joining United this summer.