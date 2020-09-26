[Teams] West Brom vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the Hawthorns

Chelsea are at the Hawthorns Stadium to take on West Bromwich Albion this evening.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has handed Thiago Silva his first Premier League start as the Brazilian comes in for Kurt Zouma to line-up alongside Andreas Christensen in the back four. Marcos Alonso starts at left-back so Emerson makes way while Fikayo Tomori also drops to the bench.

Reece James is recalled at right-back so Cesar Azpilicueta drops out after starting in the Carabao Cup win over Barnsley in midweek. Ross Barkley is dropped despite scoring last time out but Mateo Kovacic keeps his place in the middle of the park.

N’Golo Kante comes back into the side to start along with Mason Mount so there is no place for Jorginho in Chelsea’s line-up this evening. Kai Havertz starts once again and he’ll be looking to build on his hat-trick against Barnsley.

Timo Werner comes in for Callum Hudson-Odoi while Tammy Abraham leads the line up front. Therefore, Olivier Giroud is named among the substitutes yet again for the Blues. Kepa is left on the bench with Willy Caballero starting in goal.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Brom

Johnstone, O’Shea, Bartley, Ajayi, Furlong, Livermore, Sawyers, Townsend, Pereira, Diangana, Robinson

Subs: Phillips, Field, Edwards, Robson-Kanu, Button, Harper, Kipre

Chelsea

Caballero, James, Christensen, Silva, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Abraham, Werner

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Jorginho, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud