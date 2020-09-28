Offer to be submitted as Man Utd look to sign key target for initial £65m fee

Manchester United are set to table an offer worth £65m up front plus £25m in add-ons as they look to finally sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to the Daily Mail.

United have been after Sancho throughout the summer after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified the 20-year-old as his prime transfer target as he looks to build a squad capable of competing with the likes of Liverpool and Man City this season.

The Red Devils have so far been frustrated in their attempts to sign Sancho as Borussia Dortmund have refused to lower their well publicised £108m valuation and insist the player is staying after a deal wasn’t agreed by their August 10th deadline.

However, that isn’t going to deter Manchester United and the Daily Mail claims they will submit a formal offer worth £65m up front plus £25m in achievable add-ons over the coming days as they look to pull-off a late swoop for the youngster.

That deal would be worth £90m if the add-ons are met but it still falls short of Dortmund’s asking price so United are hoping the German giants will cave and lower their demands during the closing stages of the window.

The Daily Star claims that United have already agreed personal terms with Sancho’s agent Emeka Obasi over a long-term contract worth around £175,000-a-week so all that remains is for a fee to be agreed between the two clubs.

If a deal for Sancho cannot be found, the Daily Mail says Man Utd will turn to alternative targets such as Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik, Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic or Juventus winger Douglas Costa.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it’s going to be a fascinating few days and it will be interesting to see whether United are able to get this proposed move for Sancho over the line before the window closes on October 5th.

The England international would be a superb signing as he’s developed into one of the most exciting youngsters in world football since joining Dortmund from Man City three years ago.

Sancho provided 20 goals and 20 assists for Dortmund last season so he’d be a real threat in the final third and would compliment the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood at Old Trafford.