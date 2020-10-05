Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd agree £27m deal to sign exciting attacker

Manchester United have agreed a £27m deal to sign Amad Traore with the young winger set to arrive from Atalanta in the January window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperately trying to strengthen his squad before the transfer window shuts and a new winger has been on the agenda as the United boss looks to bring-in another right-sided attacker.

The club have been working on deals for the likes of Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele in recent months and Solskjaer remains keen to sign a top class winger before the window closes at 11pm.

However, it appears Man Utd are also looking ahead to the future and the Manchester Evening News reported last week that the Red Devils had opened talks with Atalanta about a deal for highly-rated winger Adad Traore.

It appeared United may have missed out on the 18-year-old after Parma announced on social media over the weekend that the 18-year-old was set to join them on loan, however, that proposed move has fallen through.

That has opened the door for Manchester United and Fabrizio Romano claims the club have now agreed terms with Atalanta to sign Traore on a permanent basis with United paying £27m plus add-ons.

The Italian journalist says the teenager won’t officially join United until the January transfer window due to passport and work permit issues but it looks as though Solskjaer has snapped-up one of the hottest talents in Italian football.

Traore joined the Atalanta youth academy in 2015 and worked his way through the ranks before breaking into the first team set-up last season where he scored on his debut during a win over Udinese.

The Ivorian has forged a reputation as one of the brightest young players in Serie A so he could be an exciting addition to the Manchester United squad if this proposed deal gets over the line.

It’s expected to be a busy day at Old Trafford as United are closing-in on the signing of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer while left-back Alex Telles is also set to arrive from Porto.