[Photos] First pics of Thomas Partey posing in Arsenal kit following £45m move

Thomas Partey has finally undertaken his official photo-shoot – eight days after joining Arsenal in a £45m move from Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old star was identified by Mikel Arteta as his number one target as the Gunners boss looked to strengthen his midfield options during the summer transfer window.

Negotiations with Atletico proved difficult as they refused to do business at anything less than Partey’s release clause and insisted the full £45m had to be paid in full for a deal to be done.

Money is tight at the Emirates Stadium so Arsenal had to trim the squad in order to free-up funds and we finally made our move for Partey after selling Emi Martinez to Aston Villa and getting Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira off the books via season-long loans.

Arsenal triggered Partey’s clause on deadline day and the club confirmed on Arsenal.com last Monday that the Ghanaian international had joined on a long-term contract after completing his medical in Spain.

Partey became Arsenal’s fourth major signing of the summer following the arrivals of attacker Willian on a free transfer, centre-back Gabriel from Lille and goalkeeper Alex Runarsson from Dijon.

Arsenal’s latest signing headed straight off on international duty so wasn’t able to have a photo-shoot but the midfielder has now been at London Colney with the club photographers.

Partey was all smiles as he posed in the Arsenal home kit after pulling on the famous Red & White shirt for the first time since sealing his move to north London eight days ago.

Fans will be desperate to see the midfielder making his debut for Arsenal as Partey should prove to be a superb addition to Arteta’s squad.

Here are more photos of Partey in the Arsenal kits, courtesy of Arsenal.com: