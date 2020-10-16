Man Utd team news: Fresh injury blow, 6 players could miss out + Telles latest

Manchester United could be without Harry Maguire for this weekend’s trip to Newcastle United while Alex Telles will also be assessed ahead of the game.

Maguire hit the headlines after being sent-off during England’s defeat to Denmark in the Nations League on Wednesday night and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the centre-back picked up an unspecified knock before his dismissal.

It comes off the back of what’s been a turbulent few weeks for Maguire as he was widely criticised for his performance during Man Utd’s humiliating 6-1 defeat to Tottenham before the international break.

The 27-year-old has struggled for form during the opening weeks of the new Premier League season following his arrest while on holiday with his family in Mykonos over the summer.

Solskjaer is certain Maguire will ‘bounce back’ and rediscover his best form, however, the defender will need to be assessed before his availability against Newcastle can be determined.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference today, Solskjaer is quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying:

“Harry has got great resilience, I know he’ll bounce back, I know he wants to play and work his way out of the last couple of games he’s been criticised. He picked up a knock just before he came off. I’m just hopeful he’ll be fit. We had a look at him yesterday and will give him a test today.”

Maguire hasn’t missed a Premier League game since arriving at Manchester United from Leicester City in July 2019 so it would be something of a blow if the centre-back was ruled out of the trip to St James’ Park tomorrow.

Eric Bailly picked up a knock on international duty but has been passed fit so he could come in to partner Victor Lindelof in the middle of defence if Maguire misses the Newcastle game this weekend.

Solskjaer also provided an updated on Alex Telles and the left-back will need to be assessed at Carrington today before it’s decided whether he will be available to make his debut against Newcastle.

The 27-year-old featured for Brazil in their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru and had a recovery session at Carrington on Thursday following his long-haul trip back from South America so he’ll need to be checked to see what condition he’s in.

Fellow summer signing Edinson Cavani won’t be in contention to make his debut this weekend as he’s still in quarantine while youngster Facundo Pellistri is expected to be eased into first team action following his arrival from Penarol.

Solskjaer is quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying today:

“Alex came in yesterday and did his recovery after a long, long flight from Sao Paulo, having come on twice for Brazil. So we’re looking forward to integrating him. Edinson has still not been with the group because of quarantine.”

Anthony Martial is ruled out of the Newcastle game due to suspension following his sending off against Tottenham while Axel Tuanzebe is recovering from a foot injury.

Sergio Romero and Phil Jones are both unavailable for selection so Solskjaer could be without at least six first team squad players for the trip to Newcastle if Maguire fails his late fitness test.