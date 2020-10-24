Man Utd vs Chelsea preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on Chelsea at Old Trafford this evening.

United kicked-off their Champions League campaign with a superb 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night with Marcus Rashford scoring a late equaliser to secure a huge three points.

That win came off the back of an impressive 4-1 victory at Newcastle United last weekend so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to continue their recent good form with another positive result against Chelsea today.

The Blues head to Manchester looking to get back to winning ways after a frustrating few weeks that have seen Frank Lampard’s men win just one of their last five matches in all competitions.

Chelsea blew a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Southampton at Stamford Bridge last weekend before being held to a 0-0 draw by Sevilla in their Champions League opener so Lampard will be keen to get back on track against United his evening.

Team news

Man Utd will make a late decision over Harry Maguire after the defender missed the trip to Paris in midweek with a knock but Axel Tuanzebe will hope he’s done enough to keep his place after a superb display against PSG.

Eric Bailly has been ruled out for up to four weeks while Jesse Lingard isn’t available for the hosts and Anthony Martial will serve the second game of his three-match suspension.

However, Mason Greenwood is expected to return to the squad while Edinson Cavani is set to be included for the first time after building up his fitness at Carrington over the past week.

Chelsea will be without Kepa Arrizabalaga as he’s nursing a shoulder injury while Billy Gilmour is still out with a knee injury but otherwise Lampard has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Expected line-ups

Prediction

Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea: United are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League meetings with Chelsea at Old Trafford so they’ll be confident of continuing that fine run today after two impressive displays against Newcastle and PSG.

However, Man Utd’s home form in the league so far this season has been woeful as they’ve lost both matches – a 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace and the humiliating 6-1 thumping by Tottenham – so that will give Chelsea confidence of getting a result.

I expect a closely-fought game between two top sides and United are probably the side most likely to edge it but I’m going for a 1-1 draw.