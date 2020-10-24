[Teams] Man Utd vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on Chelsea at Old Trafford this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made changes from the side that beat Paris Saint-Germain in midweek with the United boss reverting to the same eleven that won at Newcastle last weekend.

Harry Maguire is passed fit to return alongside Victor Lindelof with Axel Tuanzebe dropping to the bench while Luke Shaw starts at left-back. Fred lines-up alongside Scott McTominay in midfield so Paul Pogba has to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Daniel James and Juan Mata join Bruno Fernandes in the Man Utd attack while Marcus Rashford leads the line up front. Edinson Cavani is named on the bench along with Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood.

Frank Lampard looks to be deploying a back three with Cesar Azpilicueta alongside Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma while Reece James and Ben Chilwell start on the flanks.

Jorginho lines-up alongside N’Golo Kante in midfield while Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic support Timo Werner in the Chelsea attack so Mason Mount drops to the bench this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Mata, Fernandes, James; Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Tuanzebe, Matic, Pogba, Van de Beek, Cavani, Greenwood

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz

Subs: Rudiger, Abraham, Caballero, Kovacic, Giroud, Mount, Ziyech