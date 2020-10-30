Virgil van Dijk update: Liverpool confirm defender has undergone successful surgery

Liverpool have issued an update on Virgil van Dijk to confirm the centre-back has undergone surgery on his knee ligament injury but no time-frame has been put on his recovery, as per Liverpoolfc.com.

Van Dijk has been on the sidelines since being forced off during the first half of Liverpool’s controversial 2-2 draw with Everton on October 17th after being on the wrong end of a shocking tackle from Jordan Pickford.

The Toffees goalkeeper caught van Dijk on his right knee and the Dutch international was immediately replaced by Joe Gomez with Jurgen Klopp confirming after the game the defender was facing an extended period on the sidelines.

Subsequent scans showed van Dijk tore ligaments in his knee and the club have now confirmed on their official website that the 29-year-old has successfully undergone surgery in London.

Van Dijk is now focused on his rehabilitation programme but the Premier League champions haven’t put a specific time-frame on his recovery – although it’s clear he’s facing months on the sidelines.

An update on Liverpoolfc.com said:

Virgil van Dijk has undergone surgery on the knee ligament injury he sustained earlier this month. The Liverpool defender’s planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully. Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds’ medical department. No timeframe has been placed on the Dutchman’s return to action.

Van Dijk’s absence is a huge blow for Liverpool and Klopp is facing a crisis at centre-back as Joel Matip is still not considered fully fit after also picking up a knock in the Merseyside derby earlier this month.

To compound matters, Fabinho – who’s been filling-in for van Dijk in defence – suffered a hamstring injury on Tuesday night and is expected to be out until after the November international break.

It means Liverpool head into Saturday’s action with Joe Gomez as the only available senior centre-back so youngster Rhys Williams could line-up against West Ham tomorrow evening.