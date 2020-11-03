27-year-old misses out: Man Utd squad confirmed for Istanbul Basaksehir clash

Manchester United have confirmed their travelling squad ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Red Devils have flown out to Turkey this afternoon in preparation for tomorrow’s game as they look to maintain their 100 per cent record in Group H having already secured impressive victories over PSG and RB Leipzig.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told ManUtd.com earlier today that Jesse Lingard had a chance to return after working on his fitness in training having recovered from injury but the 27-year-old misses out on the travelling squad.

The midfielder remains in Manchester along with Alex Telles as the left-back is still unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19. The Brazilian defender needs to return a negative result before he’ll be able to return to action alongside his team-mates.

Phil Jones isn’t included in the squad as he’s not expected to return until December while Eric Bailly also misses out on the travelling Manchester United squad as he’s still working his way back to full fitness.

Summer signing Facundo Pellistri hasn’t been selected for the trip to Turkey so the Uruguayan youngster remains in Manchester but Anthony Martial returns after serving the final game of his domestic suspension during the defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Martial is included in the 24-man travelling squad along with Edinson Cavani – who’s pushing to make his full debut after another substitute appearance at the weekend – while Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are also involved.

Youngster Teden Mengi has been selected along with fellow defenders Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tim Fosu-Mensah,Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe.

Solskjaer has plenty of options in midfield too as Paul Pogba is included in the travelling party along with the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek.

Manchester United can name 11 starters and 12 substitutes for the game against Istanbul Basaksehir so Lee Grant is the player most likely to miss out on a place in the matchday squad tomorrow.

Here is the 24-man travelling squad as confirmed on ManUtd.com:

GOALKEEPERS: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant.

DEFENDERS: Tim Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Teden Mengi, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams.

MIDFIELDERS: Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek,

FORWARDS: Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.