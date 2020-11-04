Team news update: Arsenal confirm injury boost, 3 players to miss Molde clash

Arsenal continue their Europa League group stage campaign when they welcome Molde to the Emirates on Thursday night.

Ahead of the game, the club have issued a team news update on Arsenal.com which has confirmed a major boost with the news that David Luiz is back in full training and available for selection tomorrow.

The Brazilian defender has missed Arsenal’s last two games due to a hamstring injury that forced him off during the defeat to Leicester last month but the centre-back should return to the squad against Molde.

Mikel Arteta has no fresh injury concerns to worry about following Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester United so that means Rob Holding came through the game unscathed after making a swift return from a muscle issue.

The club confirmed on Arsenal.com:

David Luiz

Left thigh. Sustained slight thigh issue during Leicester City (h) on 25 October. Now back in full training and available for selection.

Luiz’s return will give Arteta another option in the middle of defence but Calum Chambers is still not in contention as he continues to work his way back to match fitness having recently returned to full training following a serious knee injury.

Pablo Mari is now doing light ball work on the training pitches as he steps-up his recovery from an ankle ligament injury. The club says he could be back in full training after the November international break.

The final update is on Gabriel Martinelli and the young attacker is now being integrated into group training sessions at London Colney. Martinelli has been out since June with a knee injury but should be back in contention before the New Year.

Chambers, Mari and Martinelli’s absence means Arteta will be without three players for the visit of Molde on Thursday night but the squad is still in good shape heading into the game.

Arsenal currently sit level with Molde at the top of Group B after both clubs won their opening two matches so we can put one foot in the knockout stages with another victory at the Emirates.