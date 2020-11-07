[Teams] Chelsea vs Sheffield United: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will be looking to climb into the top four with a win when they take on Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has made just one change from the side that beat Rennes 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night with Mateo Kovacic recalled to start alongside N’Golo Kante in midfield and Jorginho dropping out.

Edouard Mendy will be looking to continue his fine run of form as he starts once again between the sticks while Reece James keeps his place at right-back ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta. Ben Chilwell starts at left-back once again so Emerson Palmieri is on the bench.

Thiago Silva marshals the Chelsea defence yet again and is partnered by Kurt Zouma so Antonio Rudiger has to settle for a place among the substitutes today. Mason Mount starts for the Blues with Kai Havertz ruled out.

Hakim Ziyech keeps his place on the right wing and he’ll be looking to continue his decent start to life at Chelsea while Timo Werner supports Tammy Abraham in attack. That means Callum Hudson-Odoi and Olivier Giroud must settle for places on the bench.

As for Sheffield United, Rhian Brewster starts in attack along with David McGoldrick so Oli McBurnie is named among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Subs: Rudiger, Jorginho, Caballero, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri

Sheffield United

Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Stevens, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Lundstram, Lowe, Brewster, McGoldrick

Subs: McBurnie, Sharp, Burke, Jagielka, Robinson, Verrips, Osborn