[Teams] Liverpool vs Leicester City: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will look to go joint top of the Premier League table with a win over Leicester City at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has been forced to field a make-shift defence with Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all missing through injury. James Milner starts at right-back tonight with Fabinho passed fit to start alongside Joel Matip in the middle of the back four. Andy Robertson once again starts at left-back for the hosts.

Liverpool have issues in midfield too as Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are out so Curtis Jones gets a start alongside Naby Keita while Gini Wijnaldum keeps his place in the middle of the park.

With Mohamed Salah out due to covid-19, Diogo Jota starts in the Liverpool attack. Sadio Mane lines-up on the left flank with Roberto Firmino leading the line up front for the defending champions.

Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are attacking options for Liverpool on the bench while youngster Leighton Clarkson is included in the matchday squad this evening.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy starts up front with James Maddison and Ashley Barnes offering support. Wesley Fofana is passed fit to return in defence after recovering from injury.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Milner, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Jones, Jota, Mane, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Clarkson, N.Williams

Leicester

Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Justin, Tielemans, Mendy, Albrighton, Barnes, Maddison, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Morgan, Thomas, Choudhury, Praet, Ünder, Iheanacho.