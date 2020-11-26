[Teams] Molde vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Arsenal can book their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League with a win at Molde this evening.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has once again rotated his squad in Europe with several big names rested. Bernd Leno hasn’t travelled to Norway so Alex Runarsson gets a rare start in goal while Cedric Soares comes in for Hector Bellerin at right-back.

Kieran Tierney also drops to the bench with Ainsley Maitland-Niles replacing him at left-back while David Luiz returns to replace Gabriel after missing Arsenal’s draw at Leeds United to attend the birth of his daughter.

Rob Holding makes way as Shkodran Mustafi gets a recall in defence while Granit Xhaka and Joe Willock keep their places in midfield with Thomas Partey still injured and Mohamed Elneny self-isolating back in north London.

Dani Ceballos is named on the Arsenal bench as Arteta switches to a more attacking formation that sees Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both recalled. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is rested while Bukayo Saka and Willian haven’t travelled due to injury concerns.

Nicolas Pepe will get a chance to make-up for his sending off last weekend as he starts in attack along with Reiss Nelson while the likes of Folarin Balogun, Emile Smith Rowe and Miguel Azeez are among the substitutes this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Molde

Linde, Gregersen, Sinyan, Risa, Wingo, Ellingsen, Hestad, Aursnes, Hussain, Eikrem, James

Subs: Mostrom, Craninx, Knudtzon, Christensen, Brynhildsen, Ranmark, Pedersen, Bolly, Omoijuanfo

Arsenal

Runarsson; Cedric, Luiz, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Willock, Nelson, Pepe, Nketiah, Lacazette

Subs: Macey, Hein, Bellerin, Tierney, Ceballos, Holding, Smith Rowe, Balogun, Cottrell, Azeez