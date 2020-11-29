[Teams] Arsenal vs Wolves: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal desperately need a win when they take on Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

Boss Mikel Arteta has made plenty of changes from the side that beat Molde in the Europa League on Thursday night with Bernd Leno replacing Alex Runarsson in goal while Hector Bellerin comes in for Cedric Soares at right-back.

Kieran Tierney is another player to be recalled as he replaces Ainsley Maitland-Niles at left-back while Gabriel and David Luiz start in the middle of the Arsenal defence with Rob Holding on the bench and Shkodran Mustafi making way.

Bukayo Saka has recovered from a knee injury that he picked up against Leeds Utd last weekend as he starts in attack along with Willian who’s also passed fit after overcoming a minor calf issue. Nicolas Pepe is suspended but Reiss Nelson is an option from the bench for Arsenal.

Granit Xhaka starts in midfield alongside Dani Ceballos while Joe Willock starts his third game in succession after impressing on Thursday night. Mohamed Elneny has completed his isolation period and is back on the bench.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is recalled to start up front for Arsenal so Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette have to settle for places on the bench after failing to take their chance in the Europa League last time out.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Willian, Willock, Saka, Aubameyang

Subs: Lacazette, Runarsson, Holding, Cedric, Nelson, Elneny, Nketiah

Wolves

Patricio, Boly, Coady, Marcal, Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neto, Traore, Jimenez, Podence

Subs: Hoever, Ait Nouri, Neves, Silva, Vitinha, Ruddy, Kilman