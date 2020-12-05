Tottenham vs Arsenal preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Tottenham will take on Arsenal in a huge North London Derby at the New Tottenham Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs head into the game sitting top of the Premier League table on goal difference from Liverpool after collecting 21 points from their opening 10 games so far, so they’ll be hoping to maintain the pressure on the Reds ahead of their game with Wolves on Sunday night.

Jose Mourinho’s side warmed up for the derby with a 3-3 draw away to LASK on Thursday night which was enough to book their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League but the Portuguese coach will be keen to get back to winning ways.

The man in the opposition dugout is also in desperate need of a win tomorrow as Mikel Arteta is under pressure to get Arsenal’s season back on track following a disappointing start to the new campaign.

The Gunners sit 14th in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of Tottenham after losing five of their 10 games so far this season so Arteta cannot afford to lose anymore ground with another defeat on Sunday.

Team news

Tottenham will need to assess the fitness of Harry Kane after he missed the trip to Austria on Thursday with a knock but Mourinho is confident his talisman will be passed fit to start up front tomorrow.

Hugo Lloris has also emerged as a doubt but the Frenchman is likely to start in goal while Sergio Reguilon should also shake-off a knock to return at left-back. Toby Alderweireld could also be recalled after resuming full training last week.

Arsenal will also have to make a late decision over Thomas Partey after the midfielder returned to training after recovering from a thigh injury. The Ghanaian has been out for over a month so a place on the bench is perhaps the best he can hope for.

David Luiz is also a doubt as he sustained a nasty head wound against Wolves last week so Rob Holding is on stand-by to start alongside Gabriel in the middle of defence. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Grant Xhaka, Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin and Bernd Leno are set for recalls after being rested in midweek.

Expected line-ups

Prediction

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal: The Gunners make the short trip across North London is poor form in the Premier League and with Aubameyang miss-firing in front of goal, this should be a good time for Tottenham to play their rivals.

Spurs look well-balanced this season and if the Kane-Son partnership continues to blossom up front, they should be confident of beating Arsenal in front of 2,000 fans on home soil. These games can be unpredictable and anything can happen in a NLD, but we think Tottenham will edge it on Sunday.