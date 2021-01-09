[Teams] Man Utd vs Watford: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United take on Watford in the third round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made nine changes from the side that lost to Manchester City in midweek with Dean Henderson one of only two players to keep his place so David De Gea remains on the bench.

Brandon Williams comes-in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back while Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe replace Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in the middle of the back four. Luke Shaw is also given a rest so Alex Telles is recalled at left-back.

Scott McTominay starts in midfield along with Donny van de Beek so Fred and Nemanja Matic are named among the Manchester United substitutes. Daniel James gets another chance on the wing so Marcus Rashford is given a rest and Jesse Lingard makes a rare appearance with Bruno Fernandes dropping to the bench.

Anthony Martial is also rested so Mason Greenwood starts up front for United while Juan Mata offers support in attack. Odion Ighalo is another option for Solskjaer from the bench so the Man Utd boss has plenty of firepower if needed.

As for Watford, Joao Pedro starts in attack along with Andre Gray while Will Hughes starts in midfield with Nathan Chalobah.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Henderson, Williams, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, McTominay, Van De Beek, James, Lingard, Mata, Greenwood

Subs: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Martial, Rashford, Ighalo

Watford

Bachmann, Navarro, Sierralta, Troost-Ekong, Masina, Sarr, Chalobah, Hughes, Zinckernagel, Joao Pedro, Gray

Subs: Foster, Ngakia, Wilmot, Sema, Dalby, Barrett, Hungbo, Crichlow, Phillips