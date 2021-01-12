[Teams] Burnley vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Turf Moor

Manchester United will look for a win to move clear at the top of the table when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made several changes from the side that beat Watford in the FA Cup on Saturday with number one goalkeeper David De Gea returning in goal meaning Dean Henderson drops back to the bench this evening.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also recalled at right-back with Brandon Williams making way while Eric Bailly is passed fit to start alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man Utd defence after being forced off at the weekend. Victor Lindelof misses out while Axel Tuanzebe has to settle for a place on the bench.

Solskjaer has freshened things up in midfield with Nemanja Matic recalled in place of Scott McTominay while Paul Pogba is passed fit to start for Man Utd after recovering from a minor fitness issue. Donny van de Beek drops to the bench after starting against Watford.

Bruno Fernandes was rested against the Hornets so the Portuguese international returns to the starting eleven tonight while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are also recalled in the Manchester United attack.

Edinson Cavani starts after serving his three-match suspension so Mason Greenwood, Daniel James, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all make way after starting at the weekend. The final change sees Luke Shaw comes in for Alex Telles at left-back.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Burnley

Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Brady, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Barnes, Wood

Subs: Norris, Long, Cork, McNeil, Bardsley, Rodriguez, Stephens, Vydra, Benson

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Rashford, Fernandes, Martial, Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Tuanzebe, Fred, James, Mata, McTominay, van de Beek, Greenwood