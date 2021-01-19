[Teams] Leicester vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the King Power

Chelsea will look for a win to close-in on the top four when they take on Leicester City at the King Power this evening.

Frank Lampard has recalled Reece James to start at right-back with Cesar Azpilicueta dropping to the bench but Antonio Rudiger keeps his place alongside Thiago Silva in the middle of the Chelsea defence. That means Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen have to settle for places on the bench while Ben Chilwell keeps his place at left-back.

N’Golo Kante is ruled out against his former side but Kai Havertz is recalled to start in midfield. Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount keep their places so Jorginho is the man to drop out for Chelsea this evening.

Hakim Ziyech also makes way as Callum Hudson-Odoi is recalled to start in attack along with Christian Pulisic. Tammy Abraham is recalled to lead the line up front for Chelsea with Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner having to make-do with places among the substitutes.

Asfor Leicester, Jamie Vardy starts up front with Harvey Barnes and James Maddison offering support in attack. Jonny Evans once again marshalls the defence along with Wesley Fofana.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leicester

Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Söyüncü, Amartey, Ricardo, Thomas, Choudhury, Pérez, Ünder, Iheanacho.

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Havertz, Kovacic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Pulisic

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Jorginho, Gilmour, Ziyech, Werner