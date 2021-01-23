[Teams] Southampton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from St Mary’s Stadium

Arsenal take on Southampton at St Mary’s in the 4th round of the FA Cup this lunchtime.

Mikel Arteta has made seven changes from the side that beat Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night. Hector Bellerin returns at right-back so Cedric Soares moves across to left-back with Kieran Tierney given a well-earned rest. Gabriel is recalled to start alongside Rob Holding in the middle of the Arsenal back four with David Luiz on the bench alongside Calum Chambers.

Bernd Leno retains his place in goal so new signing Mat Ryan is among the substitutes along with Alex Runarsson. Mohamed Elneny is recalled to start alongside Granit Xhaka in the Arsenal midfield with Thomas Partey given a rest. He’s on the bench along with Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Arteta has made wholesale changes in attack with Nicolas Pepe, Willian and Gabriel Martinelli all recalled for Arsenal today. Eddie Nketiah leads the line up front with Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette dropping to the bench. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses out due to personal reasons.

As for Southampton, they have named virtually their strongest starting eleven with Danny Ings returning to start in attack along with Che Adams while Theo Walcott starts against his former club.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Southampton

Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Walcott, Ings, Adams

Subs: Lewis, Ramsey, Valery, Vokins, Chauke, Jankewitz, Watts, Long, Nlundulu

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Pepe, Willian, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Ryan, Runarsson, Chambers, Luiz, Maitland-Niles, Partey, Willock, Saka, Lacazette