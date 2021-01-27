[Teams] Chelsea vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel is in the dugout for the first time as Chelsea manager as the Blues take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Tuchel has made 10 changes from the side that beat Luton in the FA Cup at the weekend with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy returning between the sticks. Cesar Azpilicueta is also recalled to start at right-back with Reece James dropping to the bench while Ben Chilwell comes in for Emerson.

Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger are also recalled to the starting eleven with Kurt Zouma dropping to the bench while Andreas Christensen doesn’t make the Chelsea matchday squad this evening.

Jorginho is handed a start by Tuchel as he lines-up alongside Mateo Kovacic in midfield so Mason Mount misses out and Billy Gilmour drops out of the squad. Kai Havertz is back in the Chelsea side while Callum Hudson-Odoi is also recalled after they were named as substitutes at the weekend.

However, Timo Werner doesn’t make the starting eleven this evening while Tammy Abraham also drops out despite scoring a hat-trick against Luton. Olivier Giroud is the man who’ll lead the line up front with Hakim Ziyech offering support in attack. That means Christian Pulisic must settle for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Subs: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner

Wolves

Rui Patrício; Coady, Boly, Kilman; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Adama Traoré, Podence, Neto.

Subs: Hoever, Willian Jose, Silva, Vitinha, Ruddy, Cutrone, Saiss, Joao Moutinho, Otasowie