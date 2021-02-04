Duo ruled out as Arteta makes 3 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Aston Villa

Arsenal take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday lunchtime. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno will miss the trip to Villa Park after being sent off against Wolves for handling outside his area so Arteta will be forced into a change between the sticks. Mat Ryan was signed last month as Arsenal’s No.2 but he’s a doubt with a hip injury. The former Southampton ace will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness and make his debut, otherwise Alex Runarsson will have to start this weekend.

Defence: Kieran Tierney is set to miss his fourth consecutive game as he’s still struggling with a calf injury so Cedric Soares should continue at left-back while Hector Bellerin will keep his place at right-back.

Arsenal have failed in their appeal to overturn David Luiz’s sending off against Wolves on Tuesday night so the Brazilian international will miss the game. Gabriel is expected to be recalled to start alongside Rob Holding in the middle of the back four with Calum Chambers on the bench.

Midfield: Thomas Partey was excellent in the first half against Wolves and he should once again start in midfield. Dani Ceballos is back in contention but he’s likely to remain on the bench with Granit Xhaka keeping his place as he’s been in fine form lately.

Martin Odegaard will be hoping to feature against Aston Villa this weekend but I think we’ll see Emile Smith Rowe once again starting in the attacking midfield role for Arsenal on Saturday.

Attack: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is pushing for a recall after making his return with a late cameo appearance off the bench against Wolves. There could be concerns over his ability to complete the full ninety minutes given he missed 10 days of training recently but he may still start and be taken off in the second half if needed.

Nicolas Pepe has found some form lately and was once again on the scoresheet on Tuesday night so he may have done enough to keep his place on the left side of the Arsenal attack at Villa Park.

Bukayo Saka was excellent during the opening forty five minutes against Wolves and he should start on the right wing this weekend which means Alexandre Lacazette may be the man to make way if Aubameyang is recalled.

The Frenchman may have to settle for a place on the bench where he’ll be joined by the likes of Willian and Gabriel Martinelli.

Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: