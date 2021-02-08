Man Utd team news: Ole confirms major injury blow, 3 players to miss West Ham clash

Manchester United are back in FA Cup action on Tuesday night when they welcome West Ham to Old Trafford in the 5th round.

Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media today and he’s provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba and Phil Jones.

Pogba has been in fine form for Manchester United in recent weeks and was once again impressing during Saturday’s thrilling draw with Everton before pulling up with a thigh injury towards the end of the opening forty-five minutes.

The French international was replaced by Fred in the 39th minute before United blew a two-goal lead and conceded a 95th minute Dominic Calvert-Lewin equaliser to draw 3-3 with the Toffees at Old Trafford.

Pogba underwent a scan on Sunday to determine the full extent of the injury and Solskjaer has now confirmed the 27-year-old will miss the visit of West Ham tomorrow night as he’s facing ‘a few weeks’ on the sidelines.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“It’s an injury that will take a few weeks to heal. He’s just started his recovery, working with the medical staff and we’ll get him back as soon and as safely as we can. “Of course, Paul has been very important for us and we’re not going to take any risks. [So it is] A few weeks definitely. “You never want to be injured and, especially, now Paul was really finding his form and enjoying his football. For us, we just have to take as many points and wins as possible, when you lose players. “We’ve been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can’t moan too much.”

The news will be a major blow to United as Pogba has recently returned to his best form but is now set to miss the FA Cup clash with West Ham, upcoming Premier League games with West Brom and Newcastle as well as the Europa League double-header with Real Sociedad.

Depending on how long Pogba takes to recover from this thigh injury, the midfielder could also be facing a race against time to return to fitness before Manchester United’s crucial trips to Chelsea and Man City so Solskjaer will be hoping for a swift return to action.

Bailly was forced to miss the draw with Everton on Saturday due to a muscle injury and the centre-back is also set to miss the FA Cup 5th round tie with West Ham while Jones is still working his way back from a knee injury.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“Eric is getting better. He’s still not available for the Cup game tomorrow we don’t think. He’s been out on the grass and training and we’ll make a decision tomorrow. I don’t think he’ll be involved. “Everyone [else] is available and trained this morning, apart from Phil [Jones] who’s still out.”

Solskjaer is expected to freshen things up tomorrow night with the likes of Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial, Fred, Daniel James, Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek all pushing for recalls as Man Utd look to book their place in the next stage of the FA Cup with a win over West Ham.