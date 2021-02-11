Arsenal handed major injury boost ahead of Leeds United clash

Arsenal have been handed a major injury boost with Thomas Partey expected to be passed fit to face Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, according to Football London.

Partey has endured a frustrating time since arriving at Arsenal in a big-money move from Atletico Madrid last summer as he’s been plagued by a number of niggling injury issues that have restricted him to making just 10 starts in all competitions.

The 27-year-old has only recently returned to full fitness after a hip injury but it looked as though as he facing another spell on the sidelines after limping off during the closing stages of Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa last weekend.

Partey went down clutching the back of his thigh and after receiving treatment from the clubs physio, he was replaced by Willian in the 75th minute leaving Mikel Arteta sweating over the fitness of his summer signing.

However, it appears Arsenal have been handed a major boost as Football London are reporting that the injury isn’t serious and Partey is expected to be fit and available for selection to face Leeds on Sunday.

The report suggests that the Ghanaian international will continue to be monitored over the coming days but unless he suffers a setback in training, Partey should line-up alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield this weekend.

The news will come as a welcome boost to Arteta as despite his injury issues, when fit Partey has shown he’s a key player for Arsenal and has been hugely influential in the middle of the park.

There could also be positive news on Kieran Tierney as the full-back has trained this week as he looks to return from a leg injury that’s kept him out of Arsenal’s last five matches in all competitions.

Tierney is expected to be given a late fitness test but has a chance of being fit to face Leeds and the Scottish international’s presence has been sorely missed down the left flank. Arsenal have lost three [W1 D1 L3] of the five games he’s missed so Arteta will be praying for his return this weekend.

Bernd Leno and David Luiz are back in contention after serving their one-match suspensions against Villa so Arteta could have virtually a fully-fit squad to choose from against Leeds if Partey and Tierney are passed fit.